Kansas braces for launch of legal sports betting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The hour glass is almost out for the first sports bet in Kansas.

"I think sports betting is going to perform exceptionally well in Kansas," Ben Heisler, a managing editor at BetSided, said.

According to Heisler, it's a win-win for everyone in the state.

"The benefit is that the residents of Kansas are finally getting legalized sports betting that's actually licensed and regulated in the state," he said. "There's no worrying about offshore accounts, or trying to figure out how and where you might get your money."

Heisler says this sports-crazed market in particular is fertile ground for sports betting success.

"The sports fan base here — both from a college and professional level — is so intense, and it's so great, that this is only going to add more excitement and more fun to their sports watching experience," he said.

Brick and mortar casinos, and multiple mobile platforms, offer a big menu.

"That's great for the consumers, because the more options you have in the betting market, that allows for finding the best prices for a game," Heisler said. "If you have multiple accounts at all these different books, if you can get the Chiefs for minus two and some other book is charging minus three — you're gonna take less points if you want to bet the Chiefs, that's value for you, you're getting a better number."

As for all those ads you've seen on TV and your phones?

"I would strongly recommend to anybody watching to take advantage of all the offers that a lot of these sports books are going to be providing, they are begging you for business," Heisler said.

—