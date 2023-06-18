Kansas Bureau of Investigation issues statewide Silver Alert for 68-year-old woman missing from Garden City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Silver Alert for a 68-year-old woman missing from Garden City.

Carolyn Koentopp was last seen Friday around 5 a.m. at St. Catherine Hospital at 401 E. Spruce St. in Garden City.

The KBi says Koentopp is thought to be driving a 2022 black Jeep Gladiator and may have a small brown dog with her.

Koentopp is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 100 pounds. She is a white female with brown and gray hair and green eyes. Koentopp was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and denim jeans.

She may be experiencing confusion and memory loss, according to the KBI.

Anyone with information of Koentopp's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately, or the Garden City Police Department at 620-276-1300.