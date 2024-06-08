Kansas Citians celebrate love at 2024 Pride Parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians celebrated another Pride Parade this Saturday. From floats, to flags, to friendship bracelets and face makeup, many said it was a show of community.

WATCH | 2024 Kansas City Pride Parade

"It's being with people who really care about you and will accept you no matter who you are," Sam Rives-Dougles said.

Rives-Dougles was one of many Kansas Citians that showed out for the parade.

"Especially for people like me who are really young, and just figuring themselves out, being able to be in such an accepting community and learn and grow," Rives-Dougles said.

It was easy to spot all the families, too, like Candice Moran and their daughter, Carter.

“I’m a non-binary psychologist, I’m the mom of non-binary kids. So it’s easy to feel isolated and at risk in the Midwest," Moran said.

Moran said it makes them proud to celebrate love, and to share it.

"It's nice to be out here with folks who feel and think similar things about our community and want to support us," they said.

