Kansas Citians embrace nontraditional Christmas plans by watching Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was hardly a silent night in Kansas City with the Chiefs playing the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day.

Charlie Hooper's was filled with Chiefs fans and held a very exciting buzz for the game. This year, it was all about creating new traditions while holding onto the spirit of Christmas.

"It's a nontraditional Christmas this year for me," Janel Junkersfeld said.

Junkersfeld and her friend Tanya Gamnon watched the game at Charlie Hooper's together.

Jake Weller

"I think we've watched almost every game this season together," Junkersfeld said.

Gamnon explained she rearranged her family Christmas plans to watch her favorite team play among friends.

"I always like to watch the Chiefs games and since it fell on Christmas we hosted [family] yesterday so everybody could watch the game on Wednesday," Gamnon said.

Charlie Hooper's was one of the few places in the Kansas City area that was open on Christmas Day.

Jake Weller

"I asked Santa to maybe bring a later Chiefs game next year but we're happy to open up early and give everybody that needs a place to watch the game and hang out with some friends a place to do that," general manager George Clark said.

Across the state line in Overland Park, Kingdom Bar and Grill also hosted a Christmas Day watch party. The restaurant is usually closed on Christmas but it welcomed customers just for the game.

Jake Weller

"None of us felt like hosting Christmas dinner so we decided to come to a pub and watch the Chiefs game," fan Mike Flanigan said.

Kingdom Bar and Grill was also filled with families creating new traditions of football on Christmas.

Jake Weller

"We're cheering on the Chiefs to victory," fan Mary Neumer said.

Christmas comes just once a year, but the Chiefs keep their fans festive all year long.

"Our wish for Christmas? Another Super Bowl," Junkersfeld said.

The Chiefs' Christmas game gave fans exactly what they were hoping for this year, the AFC's number 1 seed and a home-field playoff advantage.

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability and solutions. Share your story with Isabella.

—