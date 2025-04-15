Watch Now
Kansas Citians find Easter egg alternatives

coloring Eater egg
Abby Dodge
coloring Eater egg
KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge covers consumer issues, personal budgeting and everyday spending. Share your story idea with Abby.

Egg prices are down ahead of the Easter holiday, but the national average remains above $6.

Social media was flooded with alternatives to dyeing eggs the weekend leading up to the holiday. Among the suggestions, dyeing potatoes and marshmallows.

egg alternatives.png
This year, some consumers are dyeing potatoes and marshmallows as an alternative to eggs.

Kristen Tunison, mother of two, said her family is sticking to the traditional hard-boiled egg dyeing, but she will not let their art go to waste.

“I feel like you just kind of do what you have to do,” she said. “And we have to buy them anyway to eat.”

Kristen Tunison.png
Kristen Tunison

Christina Atchison said she grew up dyeing eggs and decorating plastic eggs. She said she likes to reuse the decorated eggs year after year.

“Because eggs are so expensive now, it’s a good idea,” Atchison said. “I always like alternative ideas to stuff like that.”

Screenshot 2025-04-14 at 6.08.37 PM.png
Christina Atchison

Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge with TrueTrae.com said there is a price lag, even though there are fewer bird flu outbreaks than in months past.

Trae Bodge.png
Trae Bodge

Bodge said retailers are taking extra time to bring prices back down.

