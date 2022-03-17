Kansas Citians line the streets for St. Patrick's Day Parade after 2-year hiatus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After two years without it, the Kansas City St. Patrick's Day Parade made its return Thursday.

People lined the streets decked out in green clothing ready to celebrate the holiday.

This year's theme was "Doing an Irish Dance."

The parade's Grand Marshal was Pete McCluskey, who has waited two years for his turn in the role.

Many Kansas Citians, like Vivian Collier and her 17-year-old daughter Diamond, have been itching to get out and enjoy a public event like the parade.

"It's just a blessing just to be out here among the people again," Vivian Collier said.

Diamond Collier said it was her first big parade she's been to.

"Just to see everybody come and just being together, the smiles, just everything, everything about it is just wonderful and then with COVID we haven't been able to really do something like this, so I feel like this will be good for everybody," Diamond Collier said.

For parade volunteer and KC native Sophia Sozo, working the parade meant having just as much fun as those attending.

"This is probably the biggest parade that I've seen in the past few years, I was like wow, it's really fun and so exciting," Sozo said.

Crowds cheered for their favorite floats going by, everything from the city's elected officials to first responders and organizations showing support for Ukraine by waving blue and yellow flags.

For Vivian and Diamond, picking a favorite part is no easy task.

"Everything, everything is wonderful!" Vivian Collier said.