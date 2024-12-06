Kansas Citians prefer in-person holiday shopping

KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge covers consumer issues, personal budgeting and everyday spending. Share your story idea with Abby.

Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, more people shopped in person than online, according to the National Retail Federation.

“Just gets me in the mood for finding things that are different and new that I wouldn’t think to look for online,” said shopper Kim Bodenstab. “Even though I do some online shopping too.”

The National Retail Federation says 197 million people went shopping over the Thanksgiving weekend.

126 million people shopped in person, which is up from last year. Online shopping was lower in 2024 during that same period at 124.3 million.

“The little kids on my list, I like to do in person. Especially if it’s clothes,” said shopper Whitney Manney. “I have to look at it if they are going to fit it for a while.”

Manney said she was starting her holiday shopping on Friday afternoon, which is an achievement for her.

“Usually I start way later so I’m actually doing good this year,” she said.

The NRF said most Americans have 50% of their shopping done. Shopper Aaron Yarbough said he is closer to 10%.

“I have nothing for the wife, nothing for the other three kids,” he said. “So we have a long way to go.”

Yarbough said he likes to start off shopping in person but keeps his phone nearby.

“Pull it up on my app to see if I could find better prices and things like that,” she said about a shoe-shopping experience Friday morning.

With a shorter window between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, shoppers like Yarbough are quickly stocking up.

