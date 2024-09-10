Kansas Citians, presidential rhetoric expert weigh in on highly anticipated presidential debate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tuesday marks the highly anticipated debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, and Kansas Citians are weighing in on whether they’ll tune in.

University of Kansas communication studies professor Robert Rowland, who focuses on presidential rhetoric, says debates serve two functions for constituents: first, they show a candidate’s position on issues, and second, they can inform voters about the character and demeanor of the potential president.

Kansas Citian Calecia Coody says she plans on watching the debate, but if she’s not able to, she’s dedicated to watching it on Wednesday.

"It’s very important; this is our democracy, so it’s very important," she said.

Rowland believes many Americans feel like they know Trump, but many feel like they don’t know Harris or her stance on policies.

Coody watched the Democratic National Convention, and she agrees.

"She did good, but she didn’t really go into detail about her plan and what she wanted to do and her strategy; unlike Trump, he’s been talking about what he wants to do," Coody said.

Phoebe Lueten says she’s voting for Harris, and the debate won’t change her mind, but she feels the need to tune in to see what the democratic presidential nominee has to say.

"Definitely about what she has to say about the economy, 'cause that’s obviously the big deal," Luetjen said.

Rowland says it’s important for Harris to separate herself from President Joe Biden while still staying loyal to the sitting president.

"Emphasizing that she’s been vice president and that she has her own ideas, and that she hasn’t been in charge — I think that’s an important thing that she really needs to do," he said.

Trump has other challenges in this debate, according to Rowland.

"I also think there is a risk for former president Trump that he is going to personalize the debate," Rowland said. "He’s going to attack Vice President Kamala Harris."

Kansas Citian Shayla Adams says she does not plan on watching the debate.

Instead, she’ll watch highlights on Wednesday.

"I don’t usually watch them because I honestly find myself really frustrated at the end of them," she said.

Rowland said the muted-mic rule for this debate will curb interruptions, and with that, benefit Americans who tune in.

"I’m not sure it’s better for the Harris campaign," Rowland said.

According to Rowland, some Americans were left unimpressed by Trump’s interruptions during the 2016 and 2020 debates.

Rowland says it’s important that both candidates not only seem competent for the job, but that they are likable and that the candidate seems to care about the ordinary American.

Trump’s strength, according to Rowland, is his confidence in his TV presence and charisma, while Harris’ strength is her ability to land an argument.

