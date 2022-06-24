Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas Citians rally at Mill Creek Park following abortion ruling

Plaza Abortion Rally June 23.jpeg
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Caitlin Knute/KSHB 41
Dozens of Kansas Citians rallied in protest of the Supreme Court's abortion ruling on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Mill Creek Park in Kansas City, Missouri.
Plaza Abortion Rally June 23.jpeg
Posted at 5:31 PM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 18:35:56-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of Kansas Citians were part of a rally early Friday night in protest of the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned abortion protections in Roe vs. Wade.

Organizers handed out signs to those gathered at Mill Creek Park just off the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri.

A public address system was also being set up as those gathered prepared to lead the rally.

The park’s location in Missouri puts it in one of the states that enacted trigger laws Friday, making illegal most forms of the procedure.

RELATED | SCOTUS ruling puts spotlight on Aug. 2 abortion amendment in Kansas
RELATED | Prosecutors on both sides of the state line release statements regarding prosecution of abortion services providers

The park has long been a gathering spot for protests, including those who took to the park in May and June 2020 rallying over police brutality in the wake of the George Floyd murder.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock