Kansas Citians rally at Mill Creek Park following abortion ruling

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of Kansas Citians were part of a rally early Friday night in protest of the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned abortion protections in Roe vs. Wade.

Crowd at Mill Creek protest has grown to at least 300. pic.twitter.com/Kwh7tAqVwB — Caitlin Knute-KSHB 41 News (@CKnuteKSHB) June 24, 2022

Organizers handed out signs to those gathered at Mill Creek Park just off the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri.

Pictures of crowd gathered at Mill Creek Park in KC protesting the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe V Wade. pic.twitter.com/ES3CPzHteR — Caitlin Knute-KSHB 41 News (@CKnuteKSHB) June 24, 2022

A public address system was also being set up as those gathered prepared to lead the rally.

The park’s location in Missouri puts it in one of the states that enacted trigger laws Friday , making illegal most forms of the procedure.

RELATED | SCOTUS ruling puts spotlight on Aug. 2 abortion amendment in Kansas

RELATED | Prosecutors on both sides of the state line release statements regarding prosecution of abortion services providers

The park has long been a gathering spot for protests, including those who took to the park in May and June 2020 rallying over police brutality in the wake of the George Floyd murder.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—