Missouri House Bill 126 takes effect after Dobbs v. Jackson ruling

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case originating in Mississippi that challenged Roe v Wade, most are now illegal in Missouri.

The law — House Bill 126 , which passed in 2019 — bans abortion after eight weeks of gestation except in the case of medical emergencies.

There are no exceptions in the case of rape or incest.

Any doctor performing an abortion would be guilty of a Class B felony and subject to having their license revoked.

Women who have an abortion would not be subject to penalty under the law.

