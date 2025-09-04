Kansas Citians react to proposed congressional district line running through city

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, KSHB 41 News learned more details about the newly proposed congressional district lines in Missouri and how they would divide Jackson County.

A line to create newly proposed 4th and 5th congressional district boundaries would cut through some Kansas City, Missouri, neighborhoods if approved. It staggers south from downtown along U.S. Highway 71, then along Troost Avenue and over to Holmes Road.

House Research A map of newly proposed congressional district lines in Jackson County Missouri. (Green would be Missouri's 4th district, purple would be Missouri's 5th district).

Vincent Gauthier lives a couple of blocks away from the proposed line. If it's approved, he would become a constituent of Missouri's 4th district.

"We should be a cohesive voice versus intentionally splitting us up to potentially bring somebody else into a better chance of winning," Gauthier said.

On Friday, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe called a special session for Wednesday with a focus on redistricting congressional boundaries.

The goal for republicans is to flip Missouri's 5th district to red.

"I've been very happy with the representation that we have in Congress," said Brent Siemers, who lives a couple of blocks from the proposed redistricting. "I don't know if a more suburban candidate would really represent our interests here."

Gauthier said he would rather see legislative lines be redrawn in 2030 following the federal census.

“The fundamental idea that you change in the middle of the decade is against what the state of Missouri has established," Gauthier said.

The Missouri Constitution requires the redrawing of legislative district boundaries after each decennial census. This helps districts reflect population changes.

