Kansas Citians start last-minute shopping push ahead of Super Saturday

KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge covers consumer issues, personal budgeting and everyday spending.

With fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, shoppers took advantage of the final weekend before the holiday.

The National Retail Federation expects 157 million people to shop on Super Saturday, the last Saturday before Christmas.

“Last minute shopping for in-laws and cousins, aunts, you name it,” said shopper Jodey Piete.

Almost 50 percent of people said they are putting the final touches on their gifts by shopping online, but in-store purchases are a close second.

While the shopping season is far from over, the National Retail Federation expects consumers to spend more than $980 billion total this season.

Spending doesn’t stop at department stores. Local grocery stores like Hy-Vee are already seeing an increase in shoppers.

With Christmas in the middle of the week, they are preparing for continued demand.

“It’s starting to get really busy today and it’s just going to continue on out all through next weekend,” said Hy-Vee district store director Karla Quandt.

Quandt said they have to keep a lot of items on hand near the end of the year because more families stray away from traditional meals, unlike during the Thanksgiving holiday.

