Kansas Citians stock up on last minute items ahead of expected snow storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Milk, bread, eggs and other food essentials have people making last-minute trips to grocery stores ahead of an expected winter storm in the Kansas City area.

Tony Gutierrez is the store director of the Sun Fresh on Linwood Boulevard and Prospect Avenue and said his store is stocked and ready for an increase in customers.

“We’re planning to get more cashiers working, so we can get all the people who are getting off of work home back soon," Gutierrez said.

Customers are getting a variety of items.

“Everything. But most definitely snacks for the kids in case were snowed in. Some good drinks," Antoine Clark said.

“Eggs and milk," Mykaelah Coppinger said were on the list Tuesday.

But, Coppinger is noticing prices on some items are higher due to inflation.

“The meats, like some certain ones they go up. Little higher than usual just like certain products,” Coppinger said.

“The egg prices fluctuate just like gas, up and down. Milk fluctuates," Gutierrez explained. "I mean one week you have a little higher than the other week, but everything fluctuates.”

Despite fluctuating prices, customers have been able to find what they're looking for and plan to eat well as the snow falls.

“I like a lot of seafood. So most definitely shrimp and crab legs," Clark said.

