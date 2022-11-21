Kansas Citians take in Team USA World Cup match from Power and Light

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Monday afternoon in mid-November wasn’t much of a deterrent for hundreds of Kansas Citians to gather to watch a game.

In a tradition many years running, soccer fans from across Kansas City gathered in the Power and Light main room to watch Team USA take on Wales in the first match of group play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Those gathered didn’t have to wait too long for something to celebrate, as Team USA’s Tim Weah gave the Americans a 1-0 lead in the first half of the match.

KSHB 41 News reporter McKenzie Nelson captured the ensuing celebration .

The goal carried Team USA to a 1-0 halftime lead.

At least two other locations across the city are hosting watch parties for Team USA.

