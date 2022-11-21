Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas Citians take in Team USA World Cup match from Power and Light

FiHGZEMXEAUTxK8.jpeg
McKenzie Nelson/KSHB
Power and Light Team USA World Cup 2022 Watch Party, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.
FiHGZEMXEAUTxK8.jpeg
Posted at 2:21 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 15:21:54-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Monday afternoon in mid-November wasn’t much of a deterrent for hundreds of Kansas Citians to gather to watch a game.

In a tradition many years running, soccer fans from across Kansas City gathered in the Power and Light main room to watch Team USA take on Wales in the first match of group play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Those gathered didn’t have to wait too long for something to celebrate, as Team USA’s Tim Weah gave the Americans a 1-0 lead in the first half of the match.

KSHB 41 News reporter McKenzie Nelson captured the ensuing celebration.

The goal carried Team USA to a 1-0 halftime lead.

At least two other locations across the city are hosting watch parties for Team USA.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Season of Hope: Click to Donate!