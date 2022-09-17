Kansas City 7-year-old among those seriously injured in US 169 crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people received serious injuries and three people were minorly injured in a crash Friday night in Smithville, Missouri.

At around 8:40 p.m. Friday, the driver of a 2016 Toyota Camry did not yield for a 2019 Jeep Compass and entered the path of the Jeep at U.S. 169 North and Amory Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The Jeep hit the passenger side of the Toyota, and pushed it into a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro.

The adult driver of the Toyota and a 7-year-old passenger were seriously injured in the crash. The driver of the Jeep was also seriously injured.

Three other passengers of the Camry received minor injuries in the crash.

The driver of the Camaro did not receive reported injuries.

All individuals injured in the crash were transported to area hospitals.