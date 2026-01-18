Kansas City animal welfare groups team up to help pets survive freezing temperatures

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

Animal welfare organizations in Kansas City are joining forces to help pets stay safe during freezing temperatures.

Sunday marks the fifth annual Project Pet Warmth event, a drive-thru pet supplies giveaway providing essential winter supplies to pet owners.

Winter isn’t ending anytime soon, and cold temperatures can quickly become dangerous for pets, especially those without access to proper shelter.

Great Plains SPCA, HealKC, Heart of America Humane Society, KC Pet Project, Pet Resource Center of Kansas City, The Rescue Project, Wayside Waifs and the Kansas City Animal Services Division all provided donations for the event.

The organizations are giving away supplies like kennels, straw, blankets, food and sweaters, items that can save pets from hypothermia and malnutrition.

"When we all come together and bring our team of staff members and volunteers, we can create a much bigger impact," said Ashley Stanley, with Wayside Waifs. "So everybody's chipping in, all hands on deck to be able to get pets and the people who love them what they need."

The Project Pet Warmth drive-thru runs from around 9-11 a.m., or until supplies run out.

