Kansas City-area A Cappella group shines in national tournament, wins 1st place

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 24 students from school districts around the Kansas City area can now call themselves national champions after shining in the International Championship of High School A Cappella in New York City.
Through Kansas City A Cappella, a nonprofit, the students were able to take part in the competition.
Members of the a cappella group "SoundProof" competed in the tournament on April 22 and won first place.
The students attend 13 high schools from six different districts in the area.
Video of the winning performance can be viewed below:
Below is a list of the champions:
- Cara Parisi (Bishop Miege High School)
- Ellie McManamy (St. Teresa's Academy)
- Vincent Lopez (Bishop Miege High School)
- Aiden Smith (Blue Valley West)
- Brett Oplotnik (Blue Valley Northwest)
- Ella Weigel (Blue Valley Northwest)
- Lauren Robinson (Blue Valley Northwest
- Mia Cabrera (Blue Valley Southwest)
- Natalie Policky (Blue Valley Northwest)
- Maggie Bunch (Blue Valley Northwest)
- Sam Illum (Blue Valley Southwest)
- Sofia Ortiz (Blue Valley High)
- Reece Dickerson (Blue Valley High)
- Ben Lodge (Olathe East)
- Carter Stelting (Olathe South)
- Kalista Brown (Olathe West)
- Molly McBride (Olathe South)
- Phoebe Mock (Olathe East)
- Sydney Nicks (Olathe East)
- Maddox Bane (Park Hill High School)
- Fritz Sullivan (Shawnee Mission East)
- Toby Rodriguez (Shawnee Mission East)
- Will Edeal (Shawnee Mission West)
- Ben Renfrow (Warrensburg High School)