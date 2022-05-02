Kansas City-area A Cappella group shines in national tournament, wins 1st place

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 24 students from school districts around the Kansas City area can now call themselves national champions after shining in the International Championship of High School A Cappella in New York City.

Through Kansas City A Cappella , a nonprofit, the students were able to take part in the competition.

Members of the a cappella group "SoundProof" competed in the tournament on April 22 and won first place.

The students attend 13 high schools from six different districts in the area.

Video of the winning performance can be viewed below:

Below is a list of the champions:

