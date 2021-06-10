Kansas City-area activist Rafeala 'Lali' Garcia dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rafeala "Lali" Garcia, who worked tirelessly to advance the Guadalupe Centers in Kansas City, Missouri, passed away.

Guadalupe Centers made the announcement on Facebook Thursday.

"Her lifelong commitment to the Guadalupe Centers’ growth and success is unmatached and will be sorely missed. Lali’s legacy at the Guadalupe Centers will continue on for years to come and will eternally be part of agency’s foundation," Guadalupe Center said in a Facebook post.

According to the center, Garcia will be best remembered for her civic, community and political accomplishments but also for her commitment to her faith, family and friends.

Garcia was a devoted Catholic church member at Our Lady of Guadalupe, according to the center.

She's received a number of awards for her dedication to the community throughout the years according to the Jackson County government website .

This includes the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Humanitarian of the year award, the Pat Rios award, the MANA Community Service award.