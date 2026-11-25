KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Communities across the Kansas City area remembered the life of slain Raytown Police Corporal Joshua Kerr on Wednesday.

Kerr, 41, was shot and killed in the line of duty early Tuesday afternoon when he was responding to a call for service at a home in a neighborhood south of E. 83rd Street.

Watch: Raytown police are holding a news conference at 1 p.m. You can watch in the video player below.

WATCH | Raytown police news conference

The alleged suspect barricaded himself inside the home for several hours before police made entry into the home Tuesday night and found the alleged suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Kerr was a two-year veteran of the Raytown Police Department. Kerr worked in the Patrol and Investigations Divisions before he was promoted to Corporal in November 2025. Before that, he had served various police departments for the past 15 years. Prior to his service as a police officer, Kerr was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

According to a Facebook post from RPD, Kerr was an instructor in defensive tactics, less lethal, CPR and stop the bleed.

Watch: Kansas City-area agencies remember life of Raytown Police Corporal Joshua Kerr

Kansas City-area agencies remember life of Raytown Police Corporal Joshua Kerr

"Throughout his career, Kerr was a beloved and highly respected co-worker," the department said on Facebook. "He always looked out for his fellow officers and was the first to step in to provide coverage for another officer or assist wherever he was needed."

One of the Kansas City police departments Kerr worked at before Raytown was in Lone Jack.

"Officer Josh Kerr was more than just a great police officer. He was even a better person," the Lone Jack Police Department posted on Facebook. "Rest easy Josh. You will be deeply missed, fondly remembered, and never forgotten."

"On behalf of Colonel Mike Turner and the entire Missouri State Highway Patrol, we extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Raytown Police Department Corporal Joshual Kerr," the highway patrol posted Wednesday on social media . "His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten."

Raytown officials have called a 1 p.m. news conference on Wednesday to provide an update in the incident.

KSHB 41 will stream that news conference live.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

