Kansas City area animal rescue plans to build 100 self-sustaining dog homes for strays

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Pawportunities Animal Rescue is asking the public for help keeping Kansas City area animals warm this winter.

Members are hoping to build 100 insulated dog homes for stray animals in the community.

CEO Carrie Siems said many animals die in the winter cold each year, but there are not many statistics that reflect these numbers, as many of the animals belong to owners.

“We were trying to come up with a way to survive through the winter and be more comfortable and still keep them with their owners,” Siems said. “Because animals are considered property in the state of Missouri, we can’t just go and take these animals and take them into rescue.”

Even if they could, local shelters are already bursting at the seams. Simply relocating abused animals may cause them psychological distress.

Pawportunities Animal Rescue's solution ultimately came in sheets of two by fours — a self-sustaining, insulated dog home. Siems said every inch of their design was intentional.

“The wind break will prevent the wind from coming in and whipping through. It also prevents any moisture that’s going to come down, precipitation, whether it be snow, rain or sleet,” Siems said.

The structure is larger than most dog houses as well, lifted off the ground and filled with straw to keep the warmth inside. Their goal is to finish building 100 homes by Dec. 31.

“Getting materials and volunteers — that is the hardest part,” volunteer Bradley Randolph said.

70 homes have been built and will be planted across the community. The team will be revisiting the sites every month to clean and feed the animals. Siems said she hopes the project will do more than just house the animals.

“When you grow up in a certain culture, and you’re not taught differently about different ways to take care of animals, how do you know to do that yourself?” she said. "I think a lot of it is trying to plant seeds and try to teach people you know proper animal care.”