Kansas City-area authorities search for woman missing since October

Kansas City area agencies are asking for help in finding Kensie Aubry who's been missing since October.
Posted at 12:46 PM, May 27, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence and Grandview police departments, in conjunction with the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, are asking for the public's help searching for a woman missing since October.

Kensie Renee Aubry, 32, has not had contact with her family since Oct. 7, 2020.

Aubry is around 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 140 to 160 pounds.

Police are investigating whether any foul play was involved in her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Independence Police Department at (816)-325-6920 and the Grandview Police Department at (816)-316-4907.

People can also anonymously contact the TIPS hotline at (816)-474-8477.

