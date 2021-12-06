Kansas City-area based magazine 'By Design' announces its final issue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City based creative lifestyle magazine, By Design , is gearing up for its sixth and final issue.

Issue 006 will feature over 50 different Midwest creatives, majority of those being from the Kansas City area.

The magazine wraps up its four years of storytelling by highlighting creativity and how one’s personal journey can lead to an empowered community ready to change the world— sharing stories of creatives, entrepreneurs and the stories of the By Design team.

“Don’t consider this as just a magazine. Magazines are temporary. Art lives forever," Muenfua Lewis, co-founder and creative director of By Design said. "We consider this last issue from us as a piece of art. It reminds me of an album. It's a cohesive piece of work that drives home a powerful narrative. It belongs on every coffee table, every meeting room, every place of creativity. I can’t wait for everyone to witness all this talent featured in this issue."

The theme of the final issue is “There’s Beauty In the Rust” — emphasizing there is beauty wherever one chooses to find it.

“Issue 006 is special,” said co-founder Justin Ikerionwu. “ It's special to us. It's special to our features. It's the perfect conclusion to a story that we have been telling for years. We know that the region will appreciate the effort we placed into this.”

Issue 006, along with new merchandise, will be available on Dec, 10.” HPPY PPL” — a release event will be held that same night at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be for the event can be purchased here.