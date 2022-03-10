Kansas City region blasted with more snow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If it's Thursday in the Kansas City area, it's probably snowing.

The most recent snowstorm to sweep through the Kansas City region dropped more snow and ushered in a colder temperatures.

"I'm quite tired of it honestly," Sam Schneck, who lives in Kansas City said. "It's snowy, cold for like two days, then it all melts and it's all wet and gross and it's an endless cycle it seems."

Ed Guernsey, who also lives in Kansas City, is also ready to turn the corner on winter.

"It just kind of throws the schedule off and makes things a little bit weird," Guernsey said. "The first few were fun and now it seems [like] I'm ready for spring."

Although the winter weather is an annoyance, road conditions were fared well into the afternoon.

"Road temperatures are actually increasing. We expect them to continue increasing until about 6 p.m. tonight," Dave Reno, with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County, said. "So what that means is that salt is working really, really well. So most of our major streets, they're getting kind of sloppy and watery, that's great because [people] can get traction."

John Baccala, a spokesperson with Kansas City, Missouri, said the type of snow that fell in this storm made it easier to remove.

"The way the snow is falling, it's much lighter snow so it's more plowable if you will, so we're able to get our blades underneath it and get it out of the way," Baccala said. "But certainly, we're preparing for that second wave as well."

This latest storm is part of a two part system.

The second wave is expected to bring more snow late Thursday into Friday and MoDOT said their crews are prepared to treat roads in time for Friday mornings commute.

"What we've seen so far is our bridges and overpasses, those have been kind of a sticky issue for us, even now," Mark Johnson, a spokesperson with MoDOT said. "So, we're going to shoot those with some more salt before we have a shift change and before the sun goes down. Once the sun goes down, you're going to get a refreeze automatically, so we want to get ahead of that before it happens."