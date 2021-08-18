Kansas City-area businesses collect school supplies for Teach For America 'Back to School Bash'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Local businesses are coming together to make sure students in the Kansas City area have the supplies they need to be successful this school year.

The 5th annual Back to School Bash, put on by Teach For America Kansas City and genKC will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Hogan Prep Middle School.

All Kansas City families in need of school supplies are welcome to attend the drive-thru style event.

Volunteers will be handing out backpacks full of supplies, such as binders, notebooks, folders, hygiene supplies and more. The first 200 cars will receive a free box of produce from Kanbes Market.

Dozens of local businesses are helping bring in school supplies for the event.

Lindsay Goff, owner of Sweet Petites KC, is asking her customers to bring in and ship packs of erasers. They will then get a 10% discount on their order.

Goff said she had been looking for a way to give back to the community when she reached out to Teach For America to be a part of the event.

"I just think teachers do so much and no matter how busy I am I will always make it a priority to give back to our educators that are educating our little kids," Goff said.

Goff recognizes that teachers often end up buying school supplies for their students using their own money.

"It's just kind of trying to help in any way we can to take that burden off of them where they can truly just focus on educating our students," Goff said.

Here's a list of the local businesses collecting donations:

Sura Eats - offering $5 off one of their bowls

Posh KC - collecting deodorant

Sweet Petites KC - collecting erasers

Blip Roasters – collecting notebooks

Faces You Love - collecting highlighters

Innate Family KC – collecting backpacks

Selling KC – collecting supplies and matching financial donations

Parlor – collecting notebooks

Other companies that have donated financially/large number of supplies:

Tony Temple Fitness

United Way of Greater Kansas City

CFM KC

BRR Architecture

Andrews McMeel Publishing

Crossroads Hotel

Ascend Learning

Pipeline Entrepreneurs

Kansas City Box

Tune in to KSHB 41 News at 6 p.m. to watch the full story.