Kansas City-area businesses come up with creative ways to support Ukraine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City always shows up to help others who need it.

Businesses around the area are getting creative to show support for Ukraine.

For John Dicapo, owner of Italian Gardens Pizzeria - Dicapo Foods, being charitable runs in the family. He is always happy to help others when he can.

Dicapo is selling his traditional Italian cookies that he has died blue and yellow to raise money for people in Ukraine.

"They are in bad, bad, trouble right now and we want to do the best we can to help them out," Dicapo said.

It's a small gesture, but he said he strongly believes if everyone in town does a little, it'll go a long way.

"This is what Kansas City is, Kansas City helps out other people," Dicapo said. "When people are in need that's what Kansas Citians do, we step up."

Kansas Citians are stepping up in North Kansas City too.

Realty ONE Group is running a shoe box toy drive to send to children in Ukraine.

Co-owner and broker Janet Brooks said the inspiration comes from the business's CEO and founder, Kuba Jewgieniew, whose wife is from Ukraine.

All 400+ offices around the country will participate, including the local offices in North Kansas City, Overland Park and Lee's Summit.

"It's amazing how things like this bring people together, it's good to see that we are so supportive of another country, that is huge that we are passionate and caring to other people," Brooks said.

Those interested in helping are encouraged to bring a shoebox filled with toys, a note, or any other gift designated for a child to a local Realty ONE Group location.

At the end of the week, all of the shoeboxes will be shipped to Realty ONE Group’s Green Valley, Nevada office, where Kuba will in turn send them to his family in Poland.

From there, Kuba’s family and friends will distribute the boxes to Ukrainian refugee children in hopes of lifting their spirits.

Brooks and Dicapo both said as soon as they announced their fundraisers, the phones have been ringing off the hook. They can't wait to see just how much Kansas City shows up.