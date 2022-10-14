Kansas City-area businesses continue adjusting to impacts of inflation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Amid a 0.4% increase in inflation for the month of September, businesses in the Kansas City area continue adjusting.

Along Troost Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, there's a number of shops, from nail salons, to barber shops and sweet shops. Some people consider those services a want, not a need.

These shop owners know prices are going up, but they say they feel protected for now.

“I’ve been on the block for almost 11-years,” said Kim Jones, a nail tech. “Everyone has that little thing they do for themselves.”

Kim Jones is a full-time manicurist, she’s appointment only and plans to stay that way.

“I know that I provide a luxury service, but most of my clients include me in their budget," she said. "Like it’s their rent or their lives, God is good."

Jonathan Bush owns High Hopes Ice Cream.

“We haven’t raised our prices, but our cream costs more than it used to,” Bush said. “If it’s quality product, they are happy to spend the money.”

Bush said his business has felt the increase in utility bills.

“We’re using a lot of energy,” Bush said.

KSHB 41 spoke with Julia, who was grocery shopping to make dinner.

“(My) Mom and dad came from Minnesota, it’s a nice cool, fall evening — I thought chili would be perfect, but it's $120 chili," she said. “I had to buy 10 spices and a chili packet for 99 cents and the spices were $4.99 a piece.”

