Kansas City-area businesses who offer delivery services adjust as gas prices rise

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As gas prices continue to rise, businesses in the Kansas City area who offer delivery services are feeling the impact.

After a Memorial Day weekend filled with flowers, Sheryl White said the Fiddly Fig had their best month ever.

While their deliveries and their territory are large, it comes with new challenges.

“We go from Shawnee, to Independence, and from North Kansas City, to Belton,” White said.

White said there are 80 flower arrangements dropped off per day.

Over at Waldo Pizza, Andrea Maenle delivers the goods too.

The fee for pizza lovers depends on how far out they are, but the base price hasn’t changed.

However, as gas prices continue to rise, Maenle said it's been a struggle at the pump.

“Just filling up my gas tank a lot,” Maenle said.

White has also felt the impact of rising gas prices.

“Our gas doubled, our gas bill has doubled,” White said.

But what hasn’t doubled is their delivery fee, they increased it by one-dollar last month after freight prices increased.

Maenle said she is reimbursed for mileage.

“[At the] Beginning of COVID, I felt like I was making more money delivering, but right now it’s not good, especially the people that don’t tip when you show up," Maenle said.

Both Maenle and White are just trying to make it all work, possibly eyeing an unavoidable fee increase.

“[We're] Doing whatever we can, pinching pennies,” Maenle said.

“You know what people are still going to buy flowers,” White said. “We are going to do what we have to do, we absorb some of it, but not all of it. We are trying to work smarter, buy smarter and find better deals.”

—