Kansas City-area childcare centers reimagine playtime to protect kids against extreme heat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — High temperatures and extreme heat can cause children to become sick quickly.

According to HealthyChildren.org, it can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat cramps and in severe cases, heat strokes.

But playtime is an essential part of growing up, so local educators are having to reimagine what it looks like.

“With early childhood centers, one of the requirements is kids need to go outside and movement is important for the development of children,” said Deborah Mann, executive director of Emmanuel Family & Child Center.

According to the National Weather Service, a heat index at or above 90 degrees Fahrenheit poses significant health risks for children.

Not to mention, high humidity can also increase danger for children with asthma.

Because of all this, staff are looking for ways to limit outside time and increase water play.

“We do a lot of water play, where we have the sprinklers up and the kids can run through it or we have water bottles they can spray each other, spray themselves,” Mann said. “Anything that means that they can get themselves wet and cool down and still have fun and move.”

For Mary Esselman and her staff at Operation Breakthrough, they make their decisions on whether to go outside or not based on a cheat sheet for childcare centers nationwide.

“It’s nice, because it looks at temperature and humidity and then it helps us look at that heat index, so we use that just as a center guideline,” Esselman said.

In addition to the chart, her staff relies on playground canopy, field trips to the splash pad, and earlier recess to beat the heat.

“Water, water, water is my message to parents. You know, when kids are getting up, as long as kids stay hydrated, that’s gonna be our biggest defense,” Esselman said. “We’re very active in terms of making sure kids are hydrated, so on all of the playgrounds you are gonna see eater coolers, you’re gonna see teachers take brakes.

Both Esselman and Mann believe going forward, building playground with safer materials that do not overheat may be a helpful solution.

“So kids don’t burn themselves for example,” Esselman said.

