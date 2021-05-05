Kansas City-area classic rock DJ hits the brakes on 43-year broadcasting career

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Kansas City area radio personality is putting the brakes on his broadcasting career.

Skid Roadie, who has been heard on 101 The Fox for more than 20 years, announced on-air Wednesday afternoon that he will retire at the end of the month.

“Who would’ve thought hiding here in a middle-sized market in the middle of America in the middle of the afternoon would be the key to my longevity and stability in the radio industry?” Roadie said in a news release. “Rock ‘n’ roll has kept me young at heart, and matching company 401K money has made it possible for a 61-year-old to perform this final and early ‘mic drop.’”

A three-time recipient of the Kansas City Media Professionals on-air personality of the year award, Roadie also has been recognized by Billboard and the Missouri and Kansas broadcaster associations with various awards.

Before joining 101 The Fox, Roadie made his Kansas City debut with Classic Rocker KYYS-FM/KY-102. His radio career began in 1979 in Albuquerque.