Kansas City-area clergy members, activists call for 21 day 'cease fire' in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following another deadly week in the Kansas City area, clergy members and activists are calling for a 21-day "cease fire."

Four people died, including two 15-year-old teens, within the span of three hours on Tuesday .

The nine groups include the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City, the Concerned Clergy Coalition, the Kansas City Urban Summit, the Kansas City Urban Council, the Sankofa of Kansas City, the Heart of Father initiative, the Ad Hoc Group Against Crime, Healing Pathway Victim Services and the Center for Conflict Resolution.

During the 21 Days of Peace, the groups will offer trained conflict resolution experts, and spiritual counsel will be offered 24/7 at the St. Mark Church located at 1101 Euclid Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri.

"During this time of the year our community and the City are celebrating the historic Juneteenth Holiday marking our revelation of freedom from chattel slavery in America, an enslavement that planted seeds of economic depravation, self-hate, social marginalization, and violence," Dr. Vernon Howard, SCLC-GKC president said in a press release. "During this 21 Days, which includes Juneteenth, we call our community to peace and non-violence and we aim to offer resources and support to help persons walk away from encounters and events alive. We hope and pray and work for 21 Days of a homicide free Kansas City and we are offering resources and options for people who wish to stay alive rather than fall prey to the evil disease of violence causing unparalleled pain, grief, and trauma among our people."

The clergy members and activists plan to announce more details about the initiative on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and The Paseo.

