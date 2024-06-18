Kansas City-area consulting firm loses contract, announces 187 layoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City-area consulting firm notified Missouri officials Tuesday that it is laying nearly 200 employees after it lost a contract.

Cherokee Nation Federal Consulting, LLC, which lists its offices at the IRS Processing Center at 333 W. Pershing Road, filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN notice) Tuesday with the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.

An attorney with the company estimated that 187 employees, which reflects all employees at the location, would be affected by the loss of contract, which ends June 30, 2024.

The company’s website states it employs “government contracting professionals” to work on issues surrounding “national security, information technology, health solutions, Department of Defense logistics and humanitarian relief.”

The company, which is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, notes all of its profits support the Cherokee Nation Tribe.

