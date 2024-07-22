Kansas City-area democratic delegates prepare for next steps in presidential nomination process

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Democratic delegates in Missouri and Kansas will come together in separate virtual meetings Monday evening to discuss next their steps to nominate a presidential candidate.

President Joe Biden announced Sunday he will end his bid for re-election.

Voters in Missouri and Kansas chose Biden during their presidential preference primary elections in March.

Most delegates from each state had pledged their votes to Biden.

Now that Biden is out of the race, delegates are exploring who to nominate at the Democratic National Convention on Aug.19.

Although the party may have to formally nominate a candidate by early August to meet a deadline to place a candidate on Ohio’s ballot.

Current Vice President Kamala Harris is the front runner for the nomination.

Jeanna Repass, the chair of the Kansas Democratic Party, who is a delegate, told KSHB 41 News she would support Harris.

“Unfortunately with women of color, that glass ceiling can feel like cement, and we have a chance to bust that wide open,” Repass said.

Missouri delegates Geoff Gerling and Peter Coyne are open to supporting Harris, but are waiting to see if any other candidates throw their names in the race before pledging support.

“I’m definitely leaning toward Vice President Harris," Coyne said. "I think she’s the most suited candidate to run and definitely going to push the party in the right direction."

"I think she will carry forward the work President Biden as done," Gerling said. "I’d be happy to vote for her."

Some people have criticized democrats for cutting out the voters by choosing a nominee separate from who voters chose in the presidential primary preference.

Delegates who spoke to KSHB 41 News said the process is transparent — pointing to a national rules committee taking place in public Wednesday.

"While it may feel like backroom politics, there is still the democratic process of making sure the delegates who were elected by their peers still have that voice," Coyne said.

Gerling pointed out historically the convention was the time when the party chose its nominee. The primary process is new within the past 60 years.

"I think we’re going to come out of this process very unified, very energized, and very excited to elect another democratic president for the next four to eight years," Gerling said.

Missouri has 70 delegates. Kansas has 39.

