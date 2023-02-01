Kansas City-area dispensaries prepare for recreation cannabis sales to begin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The cannabis industry is getting ready for recreational cannabis sales to begin in Missouri on Feb. 6.

At Illicit Gardens , hopes are high for recreational cannabis sales.

“I want to see lines out the door," Louie Sebald said.

Sebald is the director of cultivation for Illicit Gardens and said plenty of preparations are in place for the historic moment.

“We’ve really ramped back up. We filled everything up to make sure our canopy is maxed out," Sebald said. "As far as the dispensary side, we make sure that all of our bud tenders are ready, prepared. Probably even bringing some of our staff over there to cross train."

Sebald, who is from Colorado, said he was shocked Missouri voters approved recreational cannabis, but he's ready for a new chapter that users in a new kind of green.

"Medical was cool, but as far as patients getting their product, we’re hoping to at least triple sales," he said.

