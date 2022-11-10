Kansas City-area dispensaries prepare to offer both medicinal, recreational cannabis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Medicinal cannabis dispensaries are preparing to offer recreational marijuana.

On Tuesday, voters in Missouri approved Amendment 3 legalizing recreational use.

“We’ll start to see more people which is good," Tyler Diltz said. "We’ll probably double our staff, so they’ll be more jobs for us.”

Diltz works with medicinal cannabis dispensary From the Earth .

The addition of jobs comes with the anticipated increase in customers once recreational cannabis becomes available.

“Right as we got here this morning, the phone calls started coming in and there was a lot of anticipation," Diltz said.

Latonya Green works for medicinal cannabis dispensary Terrabis , and helped canvass for Amendment 3.

“I am surprised," Green said. "I helped passed out a lot of signs and I did all that on my free time because I just know the benefits of what it can do for us.”

Green weighed in on the benefits of Amendment 3.

“There’s a whole lot of money getting ready to come in here," Green said. "This city could use some of that. The city itself, the community could use it. Typically when money comes in, it doesn’t fall into these areas. I mean look where I’m located. I’m on 70th and Prospect."

Colorado legalized recreational marijuana use. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City , Colorado brought in $2.2 Billion in 2021 from marijuana sales.

Diltz said the focus at his business isn't on money as much as it's on the people they serve.

“We have a lot of regulars that come in and every one knows each other by name and it’s like one big family here so we’re really just looking forward to expanding that out," he said.

