Kansas City-area doctors pen letter to Blue Valley School District urging mask requirements

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly 200 physician-parents have joined together to advocate for universal masking in Blue Valley schools, according to an open letter to the district .

Blue Valley currently does not mandate masks for students and staff.

Dr. Natasha Burgers wrote a letter expressing her thoughts as a “pediatrician who cares for students from every district in Kansas City.”

Burgers is advocating for a “safe, full-time, in-person learning experience for all of Kansas City’s pre-K-12 students,” according to the letter.

Along with the other physician-parents, Burgers believes that universal masking is necessary to achieve their goal of a full year of in-person classes.

“To do this, evidence supports universal masking as a risk mitigation measure until the delta surge has passed AND our local public health experts indicate masking may safely be removed,” Burgers wrote.

As a parent of two children in the district, Burgers highlighted how virtual learning was not an option and how taking action would “demonstrated expert-led leadership and compassionate care” in one of the “best and largest public school districts in the great state of Kansas.”

To further support masking, she also mentioned the low vaccination rate of the student body and the effectiveness of masks decreasing the transmission of respiratory droplets.

KSHB 41 News reached out to the Blue Valley School District and is waiting for a comment on the open letter but did not hear back before this story was published.

