Kansas City-area family provides produce to community through an 'urban farm'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, family is doing its part to provide the urban community with fresh produce through an "urban farm," near East 38th Street & Wayne Avenue.

Yolanda and Alan Young initially started a garden to grow food to eat themselves.

After neighbors began to take interest in the garden, they decided to expand the garden into an urban farm.

"It is quite rewarding on a lot of different levels, actually, to know that we can provide good healthy food for our family and our friends and neighbors and that we also are contributing to improving the neighborhood," Yolanda Young said.

The family said it's growing about 18 to 20 different crops this summer season.

