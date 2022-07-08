KEARNEY, Mo. — Seventeen million to one. Those are the odds of two golfers hitting back-to-back holes-in-one.

It may sound like an impossible feat, but not for a local father and daughter.

John Rawdon and his daughter, Whitney Sand, were out golfing at the MariMack Golf Complex in Kearney with their family on the Fourth of July when the pair beat the incredible odds and hit back-to-back holes-in-one.

Sand was the first to make a hole-in-one.

"I remember putting my hands up in the air, and saying like, 'Oh my God, I've never done that before,'" Sand said. "And then from there, it was just kind of screaming."

Rawdon said he joked afterwards how great it would be to get back-to-back holes in one. Little did he know, that was about to happen.

"It was a special, special, moment you know, to be out here with your grand kids, my 85 and 86-year-old parents and my daughter, I mean you describe that to me, it's incomprehensible," Rawdon said.

Rawdon said the best moments of his life are with his family on the golf course. He's had a deep love for the sport his whole life and raised his kids and their kids to love it too.

While the incredibly rare moment is one he and Sand will never forget, he said there's nothing more special than time spent together as a family learning life lessons through golf.

"It's a game of respect, of honor, of dignity, of humbleness," Rawdon said.

