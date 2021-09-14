Kansas City-area group sending allergy-friendly food donation to Hurricane Ida victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City-based organization is sending an allergy-friendly and gluten-free food donation to people impacted by Hurricane Ida.

On Tuesday morning, 24 pallets of food donated by Food Equality Initiative will be packaged up and driven down to Louisiana.

Food Equality Initiative works to provide food access to people diagnosed with food allergies or Celiac disease. Leaders said they wanted to make sure people affected by the hurricane didn't have to worry about finding food to fit their diets on top of dealing with the storm aftermath.

"It's stressful as it is to take care of those food allergies and to buy the food," Alicia Poole, food quality initiative board president said. "Then to have an emergency like a hurricane come in where you have the added stress, we really feel like we're making a difference."

Food Equality Initiative is partnering with Code Ana, a local organization that provides emergency plans for schools to support children with food allergies.

In Louisiana, Second Harvest will receive the food donation and help distribute it to people in need.

Learn more about Food Equality Initiative and its resources for Kansas and Missouri residents here.

