Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City-area gymnasts hope for Olympic glory

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Associated Press
Kansas City-area Gymnasts Leanne Wong and Kara Eaker competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Trials.
Leanne Wong, Kara Eaker
Posted at 6:05 PM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 19:05:31-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City area gymnasts are hoping for their chance to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Leanne Wong, a senior at Blue Valley High School, and Kara Eaker, of Grain Valley High School, are both in St. Louis for the Olympic Trials.

41 Action News anchor Lindsay Shively and reporter Jordan Betts are at The Dome at America's Center monitoring how the pair does in the trials.

The trials begin at 7 p.m. on 41 Action News.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!