Kansas City-area gymnasts hope for Olympic glory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City area gymnasts are hoping for their chance to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Leanne Wong, a senior at Blue Valley High School, and Kara Eaker, of Grain Valley High School, are both in St. Louis for the Olympic Trials.

41 Action News anchor Lindsay Shively and reporter Jordan Betts are at The Dome at America's Center monitoring how the pair does in the trials.

We’re in STL!! @JordanBettsTV & I are SO ready to watch KC’s gymnasts Kara Eaker & Leanne Wong compete in US OLYMPIC TRIALS!! ❤️ We’ll see you live at 5 on @41actionnews and tonight we’ll know which gymnasts are headed to the #TokyoOlympics!! #GymTrials21 pic.twitter.com/wNO8uGXhmg — Lindsay Shively (@LindsayShively) June 27, 2021

