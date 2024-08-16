Kansas City-area health departments urge back-to-school vaccinations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the childhood vaccination rates in Kansas and Missouri lag behind those across the United States.

Kansas City area health departments are urging parents to get those back-to-school vaccinations done.

Back-to-school to-do lists consist of backpacks, supplies, learning new school bus routes, and meeting new teachers, but there’s another item to check off the list — vaccines.

Luis Valencia-Bravo, a Kansas City-area student. has big plans for his return to school.

"Basketball, football, and track, my new classes, getting to meet up with friends," he said.

However, Valencia-Bravo knew there was a little poke and a little paperwork to do first.

The providers at Johnson County Department of Health and Environment are focused on keeping students in school and learning, so they added some new walk-in clinics for families to take advantage of.

"We want to see our kids staying healthy, our kiddos staying in school, so we want to make sure we can prevent those absences with vaccine-prevented illnesses," said Stacie Province, health services division director for JCDHE.

Marianna Montoya and her daughter, Itzel, said the vaccine clinic is a part of their end-of-summer routine too.

"She was really nervous about it, but I try to get her ready for it," Montoya said. "Once July and August come, it starts getting crazier, especially with vaccines, school supplies, and back-to-school clothes."

With the re-emergence of measles , the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services set a goal of 95% vaccine coverage in kindergarteners; however, their data reports that the U.S. falls short, at 93%.

The same data reports that vaccination coverage levels are lower in Kansas and Missouri, both below 92%.

Province said extra vaccination clinics that the department is putting on are helping move the needle.

"Comparing July of 2023 to July of 2024 this year, we saw 120 more patients and we provided 259 more vaccines in July than the previous year," she said. "I do think it’s making a dent and helping."

She encourages parents to do their own research from trusted reliable sources, or give their county health department a call.

"There needs to be an emphasis on education and helping to answer any questions that parents and guardians may have," she said.

Province says that education also addresses some vaccination addition changes in recent years.

"All school-aged children are required to have two Hepatitis A vaccines," she said.

The focus is on providing accessibility, flexible appointment hours, and translation services.

“Really trying to be as accessible as possible,” she said.

For a list of recommended immunization schedule click here.

Click here for a as well as a list of Kansas and Missouri vaccine requirements.

