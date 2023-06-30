Kansas City area included in severe thunderstorm watch through 11 p.m. Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An area north and south of Interstate 70 - including the Kansas City area - are part of a severe thunderstorm watch through 11 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather service says storms are expected to start developing after 6 p.m.

5:15pm--Severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for I-70 corridor including the Kansas City Metro until 11pm



Storms will be developing over the next few hours, capable of damaging wind gusts and hail.#mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/dKKfrtJjtN — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) June 30, 2023

—