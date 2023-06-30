Watch Now
Kansas City area included in severe thunderstorm watch through 11 p.m. Friday

Posted at 5:19 PM, Jun 30, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An area north and south of Interstate 70 - including the Kansas City area - are part of a severe thunderstorm watch through 11 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather service says storms are expected to start developing after 6 p.m.

