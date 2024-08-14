Kansas City area included in severe thunderstorm watch until 1 a.m. Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area and points to the north and west are included in a severe thunderstorm watch until 1 a.m. Thursday.
The watch includes Lawrence, Topeka, Manhattan, Emporia and St. Joseph, Missouri, among other cities.
5:35pm--A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for the Kansas City metro and areas north until 1am. Expect storms with the threat of damaging wind gusts, hail, and possibly a tornado between 10pm-12am.— Wes Peery (@WesWeather) August 14, 2024
The National Weather Service says hail up to the size of tennis balls are possible in spots, with scattered wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour possible.
A couple of tornadoes are also possible.
