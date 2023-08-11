Watch Now
Kansas City area included in severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Friday

Posted at 12:42 PM, Aug 11, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is included in a severe thunderstorm watch through 8 p.m. Friday.

The Kansas City metro is at the southern edge of the watch, which also includes Lawrence, Topeka and Manhattan tot he west and St. Joseph and parts of northwest Missouri to the north.

The National Weather Service says scattered hail up to the size of softballs and scattered wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour are possible with storms that form. A couple of tornados are also possible.

