Kansas City area included in tornado watch through 11 p.m. Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A large portion of the Kansas City region is included in a tornado watch through 11 p.m. Saturday.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Caleb Chevalier has been tracking developing storms early Saturday afternoon.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for the Kansas City metropolitan area and northeast Kansas until 11 PM. pic.twitter.com/2dvbuTInkV — Caleb Chevalier (@MetCalebC) June 13, 2026

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Should KSHB 41 break into regular coverage for important weather information, you can also watch in the video player below.

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