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Kansas City area included in tornado watch through 11 p.m. Saturday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
Saturday Morning Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A large portion of the Kansas City region is included in a tornado watch through 11 p.m. Saturday.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Caleb Chevalier has been tracking developing storms early Saturday afternoon.

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