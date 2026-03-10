Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kansas City area included in tornado watch until midnight Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The entire Kansas City region is included in a tornado watch through midnight Wednesday.

The watch runs from south-central Kansas up to the northeast, and includes Coffeyville, Emporia, Kansas City, Sedalia, Chillicothe and Kirksville.

The National Weather Service says a few tornadoes, scattered hail up to the size of apples and scattered wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour are possible.

Should conditions develop, watch the video player below for live breaking news weather coverage.

Check back for storm updates throughout Tuesday night.

UPDATE, 6:05 p.m. | Here's the latest from KSHB 41's Jeff Penner:

