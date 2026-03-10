Kansas City area included in tornado watch until midnight Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The entire Kansas City region is included in a tornado watch through midnight Wednesday.

The watch runs from south-central Kansas up to the northeast, and includes Coffeyville, Emporia, Kansas City, Sedalia, Chillicothe and Kirksville.

The National Weather Service says a few tornadoes, scattered hail up to the size of apples and scattered wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour are possible.

UPDATE, 6:05 p.m. | Here's the latest from KSHB 41's Jeff Penner:

Tornado Watch until midnight as thunderstorms are starting to form in western Johnson County. Since the front is in the KC area it puts the potential axis of severe weather & flash flooding through the city. Things are evolving fast. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/3hjwZqpoFw — Jeff Penner (@JeffPennerKSHB) March 10, 2026

