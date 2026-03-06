KSHB 41 Weather | Several rounds of thunderstorms today-tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Periods of rain and thunderstorms this morning, not severe
- Scattered thunderstorms possible this afternoon end evening, slight chance to be severe
- The final wave of storms would come along the cold front overnight, which may also be strong to severe
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Morning rain and thunderstorms with heavy rain at times. These are not severe. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible 3 PM-8 PM. There is a slight chance these could become severe with all modes possible.
High: 70°
Wind: S 15-25 mph
Friday night: A line of thunderstorms will cross the region between 8 PM and 2 AM, moving through Kansas City around midnight. This line may produce strong wind and hail with a slight chance of a brief, small tornado.
Low: 37°
Wind: Becoming NW 15-25 mph
Saturday: Cooler and calmer. Mostly cloudy during the morning with increasing sunshine during the afternoon.
High: 54°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
Sunday: A cold start then abundant sunshine and much warmer.
Low: 35°
High: 68°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
