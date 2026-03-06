KSHB 41 Weather | Several rounds of thunderstorms today-tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES



Periods of rain and thunderstorms this morning, not severe

Scattered thunderstorms possible this afternoon end evening, slight chance to be severe

The final wave of storms would come along the cold front overnight, which may also be strong to severe

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Morning rain and thunderstorms with heavy rain at times. These are not severe. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible 3 PM-8 PM. There is a slight chance these could become severe with all modes possible.

High: 70°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Friday night: A line of thunderstorms will cross the region between 8 PM and 2 AM, moving through Kansas City around midnight. This line may produce strong wind and hail with a slight chance of a brief, small tornado.

Low: 37°

Wind: Becoming NW 15-25 mph

Saturday: Cooler and calmer. Mostly cloudy during the morning with increasing sunshine during the afternoon.

High: 54°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

Sunday: A cold start then abundant sunshine and much warmer.

Low: 35°

High: 68°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

