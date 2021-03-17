Kansas City area included in winter weather advisory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Winter is not done with Kansas City yet.

The National Weather Service has placed the area in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight tonight to noon on Thursday.

During the 12-hour stretch, forecasters are calling for one to three inches of wet snow, with some areas receiving amounts as high as four inches.

Winds could gust as high as 35 miles per hour during the storm.

41 Action News meteorologists say the timing of the storm may complicate Thursday morning’s commute.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

