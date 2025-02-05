Kansas City area included in winter weather advisory until Wednesday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has extended a winter weather advisory to include the Kansas City area.

It will go into effect at 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning and last until 6 p.m.

The advisory includes Clay, Jackson, Ray and Platte counties in Missouri and Atchison, Leavenworth, Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.

During this time, freezing rain/drizzle is expected and ice accumulations are possible from a light glaze to up to five-hundredths of an inch.

KSHB 41's Wes Peery said the biggest impacts are expected on elevated roads during the Wednesday morning commute.