Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City area included in winter weather advisory until Wednesday evening

winter weather advisory
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB 41 News
winter weather advisory
winter weather advisory
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has extended a winter weather advisory to include the Kansas City area.

It will go into effect at 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning and last until 6 p.m.

The advisory includes Clay, Jackson, Ray and Platte counties in Missouri and Atchison, Leavenworth, Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.

During this time, freezing rain/drizzle is expected and ice accumulations are possible from a light glaze to up to five-hundredths of an inch.

KSHB 41's Wes Peery said the biggest impacts are expected on elevated roads during the Wednesday morning commute.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone