Kansas City area included in winter weather advisory until Wednesday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has extended a winter weather advisory to include the Kansas City area.
It will go into effect at 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning and last until 6 p.m.
The advisory includes Clay, Jackson, Ray and Platte counties in Missouri and Atchison, Leavenworth, Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.
During this time, freezing rain/drizzle is expected and ice accumulations are possible from a light glaze to up to five-hundredths of an inch.
KSHB 41's Wes Peery said the biggest impacts are expected on elevated roads during the Wednesday morning commute.
8:15pm--A winter weather advisory expanded to include the Kansas City metro.— Wes Peery (@WesWeather) February 5, 2025
Freezing rain/drizzle beginning tonight may impact roads(mainly elevated) during the morning commute#mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/be5NLucUCO