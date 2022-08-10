Kansas City area infrastructure corridor receives $5.6 in federal grant funding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bi-State Reinvestment Corridor , a project looking to make sustainability and infrastructure improvements on both sides of the state line, has gained $5.6 million in grant funding, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II announced Wednesday.

The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant from the United States Department of Transportation will be used to fund planning for the corridor, which stretches a 24-mile, zero-emissions transit route from Village West in Wyandotte County, Kansas, to Independence, Missouri.

"The funding will help update transportation plans, complete project development and environmental documentation for zero-emission transportation elements, and complete advanced conceptual engineering design for one or more high-capacity transit routes," a release from Cleaver's office says.

The improvements will specifically be focused along State Avenue, Independence Avenue and Truman Road.

"With a concentration on sustainability, public transportation, and economic development, the Sustainable Corridor has an opportunity to be not just a major success in the Fifth Congressional District of Missouri, but a shining example of how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law can create a sustainable, equitable future for an entire region," Cleaver said in a statement.

Plans for the corridor were first announced in February.

"This RAISE grant for the Bi-State Sustainable Reinvestment Corridor will jumpstart these investments by reducing energy costs, upgrading broadband equipment, creating affordable housing, increasing job opportunities, and so much more," Rep. Sharice Davids said in a statement.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said that he expects the project to create new opportunities and will attract talent for businesses in the Kansas City area.