Kansas City-area IRIS drivers file lawsuit against company, alleging unfair labor practices

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — IRIS microtransit drivers filed a lawsuit against the ownership company, zTrip, over fair labor practices and overtime pay.

It's been an ongoing battle that stems back to October, when drivers have demanded fair wages and benefits from zTrip. A current and former driver filed the class action lawsuit in federal court on Wednesday.

Darian Hall currently drives for IRIS in the Kansas City metro.

"I still have to pay back into zTrip in order to get paid," Hall said.

Hall claims he works up to 60 hours a week but doesn't get paid any overtime.

"I lost about $30,000 last year [from overtime wages]", Hall said.

Hall joined former driver Bakar Mohamed and dozens of other drivers and union members for a rally in front of the federal courthouse on Thursday morning. They claim that nothing has changed since October and are left to use their voice and legal rights.

"A part of this lawsuit is also to compensate for the tough times as well as the difficult situation that a lot of these drivers are in because of zTrip's controlling and predatory fees," Mohamed said.

According to the lawsuit, zTrip misclassifies drivers as independent contractors. Under that title, the company isn't obligated to pay overtime wages. The suit also claims drivers are forced to pay mandatory fees during their employment.

Attorneys with the Heartland Center for Jobs and Freedom claimed zTrip controls drivers' hours, rides and when they can take breaks.

"Because they're treated like employees, they should get the benefits of being an employee, including overtime pay," Jordan Hoffman Kahle said.

Attorneys believe many IRIS drivers would be eligible under the class action lawsuit.

"We also hope to recoup some of those fees that have been taken out of drivers' paychecks," Hoffman Kahle said.

The federal lawsuit comes as IRIS's contract with Kansas City, Missouri, is set to expire in a few months.

"The community needs IRIS," Hall said.

Despite Hall's issues with IRIS, he plans to keep driving while the legal battle brews.

"That's why I'm still doing the IRIS program, because I can believe things can change," Hall said.

zTrip declined to comment on the lawsuit.

